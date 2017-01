« We do not need libraries today. One computer and printer can replace libraries. Library buildings should be turned into kindergartens » .

Deputy of Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov at the meeting of Parliament, January 18, 2017.

« If the traffic police can not cope, let\'s charge special forces with search for transport tax evaders. If they fail, then it is necessary to involve National Security Committee » .

MP Azamat Arapbaev at a meeting of parliamentary committee, January 17, 2017.