« Our Minister of Finance answers like the doctors: \"Sorry, it was a wrong diagnosis. We will treat in other way » .

Alfia Samigullina at a meeting of the Social Democratic Party faction, January 27, 2017.

« You are toothless, go to the dentist, insert an iron jaw and begin to fight » .

MP Irina Karamushkina, addressing the members of Kyrgyz government at a meeting of Parliament, January 26, 2016.