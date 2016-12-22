50,000 ha of irrigated land in Kyrgyzstan in deplorable state

About 57 billion soms are required for the modernization of irrigation networks in Kyrgyzstan. This figure was voiced today at the working meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

As the director of Water Resources and Land Reclamation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture Kokumbek Tashtanaliev told, if the modernization project is successfully implemented, it will be possible to provide additional 66,000 hectares of land with irrigation water and increase the volume of water at available 44,000 hectares.

According to him, at least 44 irrigation facilities are functioning on the territory of the republic as of today.

The total area of ​​irrigated land with poor reclamation system in the whole country is 87,000 hectares, 50,000 of which are in very poor condition.

Initial focus under the state program will be made on the territories, the report said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to divide the irrigation facilities into 3 groups according to the degree of priority, to review their economic feasibility and instructed to intensify efforts to attract investments in the form of grants and concessional loans due to its high cost.

The Ministry of Agriculture was charged with preparing the final version of the draft state program on development of irrigation in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2017-2025 years till February 1, 2017.