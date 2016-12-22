50,000 ha of irrigated land in Kyrgyzstan in deplorable state

| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
IMF: Kyrgyzstan is building up state debt, but can be proud of som SDPK: who needs enemies with friends like these?
POWER
Parliament of miracles or professional worthlessness championship
POWER
Cholpon Dzhakupova: I am inconvenient deputy, but Parliament did not put pressure on me
ECONOMICS
Fifth wheel of Transport Ministry, or how official may deprive Kyrgyzstan of new roads
SOCIETY
“I\'m flying back to Syria.” SMS of Vadim Arsentiev before trip to Aleppo
SOCIETY
There are drugs, but no control
EEU
Figures and facts: results of Kyrgyzstan\\\\\\\'s accession to EEU
POWER
President of Kyrgyzstan sums up 2016 results 
ECONOMICS
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: all roads lead to China
FINANCES
Head of National Bank about discount rate, dollar and gold bars
SOCIETY
Case of Azimzhan Askarov: causes and consequences
ECONOMICS
Roads.kg. Made by China (photo)
SOCIETY
Extremists of Kyrgyzstan and their habitats
POWER
Parliamentarism.kg: brief history of collective irresponsibility
SECTION NEWS
22/12/16 12:11  

860 Kyrgyzstanis fighting in ranks of ISIL
22/12/16 08:18  

Kyrgyzstan spends nearly 1 bln soms on development of border areas 
22/12/16 06:58  

Su-27 crashes during training flight in Kazakhstan
22/12/16 06:48  

Syrian militants take responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey
22/12/16 06:13  

More than half of Kyrgyzstan not receive basic medical care
21/12/16 10:39  

UN WFP receives $5 mln for financing in Kyrgyzstan
21/12/16 10:02  

Kyrgyzstan to increase penalties for drunk driving once again
21/12/16 05:39  

Kyrgyzstan to host snow leopard conservation summit in 2017
20/12/16 14:23  

Azimzhan Askarov's trial. Court hearings break off until January 10
20/12/16 09:20  

Security tightened at Kyrgyzstan's embassy in Turkey
20/12/16 08:54  

Ibragim Zhunusov ready to provide necessary evidence on murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey
20/12/16 08:23  

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey was at exhibition during murder of his Russian colleague

50,000 ha of irrigated land in Kyrgyzstan in deplorable state
17/12/16 06:45, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Suyunbek SHAMSHIEV

About 57 billion soms are required for the modernization of irrigation networks in Kyrgyzstan. This figure was voiced today at the working meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

As the director of Water Resources and Land Reclamation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture Kokumbek Tashtanaliev told, if the modernization project is successfully implemented, it will be possible to provide additional 66,000 hectares of land with irrigation water and increase the volume of water at available 44,000 hectares.

According to him, at least 44 irrigation facilities are functioning on the territory of the republic as of today.

The total area of ​​irrigated land with poor reclamation system in the whole country is 87,000 hectares, 50,000 of which are in very poor condition.

Initial focus under the state program will be made on the territories, the report said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to divide the irrigation facilities into 3 groups according to the degree of priority, to review their economic feasibility and instructed to intensify efforts to attract investments in the form of grants and concessional loans due to its high cost.

The Ministry of Agriculture was charged with preparing the final version of the draft state program on development of irrigation in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2017-2025 years till February 1, 2017.

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/parliament/170115-news24.html
