Almazbek Atambayev to take part in work of Kyrgyz-Indian Business Forum

During a state visit to India, President of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum.

Tomorrow, December 20, a number of bilateral documents will be signed on the basis of the planned negotiations with the Indian Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India didn't meet the existing potential of the two countries.

"Bilateral trade is carried out by small private entrepreneurs, but trade structure has a variable character. The turnover of our country with India for the period from 2011 to 2015 decreased almost twice, including reduced 15.2 times export, while imports - by 19.8 percent. Today India takes 0.5 percent in the structure of trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.