The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev arrived in India for a state visit. Official website of the President reported.

Within the visit, the President will meet with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also will take part in the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum.

During the visit, it is planned to sign several bilateral documents.