Bollywood to come to Kyrgyzstan: question worked out

"We together with our Indian counterparts will discuss the main points of cooperation in tourism, as well as the possibility to shoot films in Kyrgyzstan by Bollywood film directors," the head of the Department of Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told today.

"We together with Indian counterparts will think how to advertise our countries to each other, as well as to integrate tour operators. We will also discuss the attraction of tourists to two countries and study what kind of tourism is interesting for the Indian side," he added.

According to the head of the Department of Tourism, following talks, the two sides plan to sign a memorandum and an agreement on cooperation.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev arrived with a state visit to India. It clarifies that within the framework of the visit, the head of Kyrgyzstan will meet with the head of India Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also will take part in the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum.