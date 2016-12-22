Civil society activists ask president to take control of illegal meat market in Kyrgyzstan

"We ask the president to take control of the question on prosecution of people involved in the illegal meat trade," journalist Elnura Moldokadyrova said at a press conference.

According to her, there are millions of soms in the business, high officials are involved in this case.

As the leader of the youth wing of a political party Rinat Samudinov said, some companies producing sausages goods are involved in illegal meat market.

"When we followed the car with carrion, we saw that it had entered the building with Al Halal sign. The next day we followed the car of Sher company with meat of duubtful quality, it drove into the gates of the company," Rinat Samudinov said.