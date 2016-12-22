Kyrgyzstan abolishes mandatory five-day registration of foreigners

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a decree, abolishing the compulsory registration of foreigners, who arrived in the republic, within five days. It is reported, that the Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree On registration of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the document, there was approved a list of countries with an indication of the time and order of their stay in Kyrgyzstan. The resolution notes that Kyrgyzstan applied the principle of reciprocity in respect to the citizens of a foreign country. It also took into account entered into force international treaties, member of which the Kyrgyz Republic is. 1. Australia - 60 working days 2. The Republic of Austria - 60 days 3. The Republic of Azerbaijan -10 working days 4. The Republic of Albania - 60 working days 5. The Principality of Andorra - 60 working days 6. The Argentine Republic - 60 working days 7. The Republic of Armenia - 30 working days 8. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas - 90 working days 9. Barbados - 28 working days 10. The Kingdom of Bahrain - 60 days 11. The Republic of Belarus - 30 working days 12. The Kingdom of Belgium - 60 days 13. The Republic of Bulgaria - 60 days 14. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 60 working days 15. The Federal Republic of Brazil - 60 days 16. The State of Brunei Darussalam - 60 days 17. Vatican - 60 days 18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 60 working days 19. Hungary - 60 days 20. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - 90 working days 21. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam - 60 days 22. The Federal Republic of Germany - 60 days 23. The Hellenic Republic - 90 working days 24. Georgia - 90 working days 25. The Kingdom of Denmark - 60 days 26. Dominica - 21 working days 27. The State of Israel - 60 days 28. The Republic of Indonesia - 60 working days 29. The Islamic Republic of Iran - 8 working days 30. The Republic of Ireland - 60 working days 31. Iceland - 60 days 32. The Kingdom of Spain - 60 days 33. The Italian Republic - 60 working days 34. The Republic of Kazakhstan - 30 working days 35. Canada - 60 working days 36. The State of Qatar - 60 working days 37. The Republic of Cyprus (Western) - 60 working days 38. The Republic of Korea - 60 days 39. The Republic of Costa Rica - 30 working days 40. The Republic of Cuba - 30 working days 41. The State of Kuwait - 60 working days 42. Lao People's Democratic Republic - 30 working days 43. The Republic of Latvia - 60 working days 44. The Republic of Lithuania - 60 days 45. The Principality of Liechtenstein - 60 working days 46. ​​The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 60 days 47. The Republic of Macedonia - 60 working days 48. Malaysia - 30 working days 49. The Republic of Maldives - 30 working days 50. The Republic of Malta - 60 working days 51. The Mexican United States - 60 working days 52. The Principality of Monaco - 60 working days 53. Mongolia - 30 working days 54. The Kingdom of the Netherlands - 60 days 55. The Republic of Nicaragua - 90 working days 56. New Zealand - 60 working days 57. The Kingdom of Norway - 60 working days 58. The United Arab Emirates - 60 days 59. The Sultanate of Oman - 60 working days 60. The Republic of Peru - 90 working days 61. The Republic of Poland - 60 working days 62. The Portuguese Republic - 60 working days 63. The Russian Federation - 30 working days 64. Romania - 60 working days 65. The Republic of El Salvador - 90 working days 66. The Republic of San Marino - 60 working days 67. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - 60 days 68. The Republic of Serbia - 60 working days 69. The Republic of Singapore - 60 working days 70. The Slovak Republic - 60 working days 71. The Republic of Slovenia - 60 days 72. The United States of America - 60 working days 73. The Kingdom of Thailand - 60 days 74. The Republic of Tajikistan - 60 working days 75. Turkmenistan - 10 working days 76. The Republic of Turkey - 90 working days 77. Ukraine - 90 working days 78. The Republic of Philippines - 60 working days 79. The Republic of Finland - 60 working days 80. The French Republic - 60 working days 81. The Republic of Croatia - 60 working days 82. Montenegro - 60 days 83. The Czech Republic - 60 days 84. The Republic of Chile - 60 working days 85. The Swiss Confederation - 60 working days 86. The Kingdom of Sweden - 60 working days 87. The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - 30 working days 88. The Republic of Ecuador - 30 working days 89. The Republic of Estonia - 60 working days 90. South Africa - 60 working days 91. Japan - 60 working days 92. The Republic of India - 30 days