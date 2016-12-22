Kyrgyzstan abolishes mandatory five-day registration of foreigners

It is reported, that the Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree On registration of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the document, there was approved a list of countries with an indication of the time and order of their stay in Kyrgyzstan.
The resolution notes that Kyrgyzstan applied the principle of reciprocity in respect to the citizens of a foreign country. It also took into account entered into force international treaties, member of which the Kyrgyz Republic is.
1. Australia - 60 working days
2. The Republic of Austria - 60 days
3. The Republic of Azerbaijan -10 working days
4. The Republic of Albania - 60 working days
5. The Principality of Andorra - 60 working days
6. The Argentine Republic - 60 working days
7. The Republic of Armenia - 30 working days
8. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas - 90 working days
9. Barbados - 28 working days
10. The Kingdom of Bahrain - 60 days
11. The Republic of Belarus - 30 working days
12. The Kingdom of Belgium - 60 days
13. The Republic of Bulgaria - 60 days
14. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 60 working days
15. The Federal Republic of Brazil - 60 days
16. The State of Brunei Darussalam - 60 days
17. Vatican - 60 days
18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 60 working days
19. Hungary - 60 days
20. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - 90 working days
21. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam - 60 days
22. The Federal Republic of Germany - 60 days
23. The Hellenic Republic - 90 working days
24. Georgia - 90 working days
25. The Kingdom of Denmark - 60 days
26. Dominica - 21 working days
27. The State of Israel - 60 days
28. The Republic of Indonesia - 60 working days
29. The Islamic Republic of Iran - 8 working days
30. The Republic of Ireland - 60 working days
31. Iceland - 60 days
32. The Kingdom of Spain - 60 days
33. The Italian Republic - 60 working days
34. The Republic of Kazakhstan - 30 working days
35. Canada - 60 working days
36. The State of Qatar - 60 working days
37. The Republic of Cyprus (Western) - 60 working days
38. The Republic of Korea - 60 days
39. The Republic of Costa Rica - 30 working days
40. The Republic of Cuba - 30 working days
41. The State of Kuwait - 60 working days
42. Lao People's Democratic Republic - 30 working days
43. The Republic of Latvia - 60 working days
44. The Republic of Lithuania - 60 days
45. The Principality of Liechtenstein - 60 working days
46. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 60 days
47. The Republic of Macedonia - 60 working days
48. Malaysia - 30 working days
49. The Republic of Maldives - 30 working days
50. The Republic of Malta - 60 working days
51. The Mexican United States - 60 working days
52. The Principality of Monaco - 60 working days
53. Mongolia - 30 working days
54. The Kingdom of the Netherlands - 60 days
55. The Republic of Nicaragua - 90 working days
56. New Zealand - 60 working days
57. The Kingdom of Norway - 60 working days
58. The United Arab Emirates - 60 days
59. The Sultanate of Oman - 60 working days
60. The Republic of Peru - 90 working days
61. The Republic of Poland - 60 working days
62. The Portuguese Republic - 60 working days
63. The Russian Federation - 30 working days
64. Romania - 60 working days
65. The Republic of El Salvador - 90 working days
66. The Republic of San Marino - 60 working days
67. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - 60 days
68. The Republic of Serbia - 60 working days
69. The Republic of Singapore - 60 working days
70. The Slovak Republic - 60 working days
71. The Republic of Slovenia - 60 days
72. The United States of America - 60 working days
73. The Kingdom of Thailand - 60 days
74. The Republic of Tajikistan - 60 working days
75. Turkmenistan - 10 working days
76. The Republic of Turkey - 90 working days
77. Ukraine - 90 working days
78. The Republic of Philippines - 60 working days
79. The Republic of Finland - 60 working days
80. The French Republic - 60 working days
81. The Republic of Croatia - 60 working days
82. Montenegro - 60 days
83. The Czech Republic - 60 days
84. The Republic of Chile - 60 working days
85. The Swiss Confederation - 60 working days
86. The Kingdom of Sweden - 60 working days
87. The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - 30 working days
88. The Republic of Ecuador - 30 working days
89. The Republic of Estonia - 60 working days
90. South Africa - 60 working days
91. Japan - 60 working days
92. The Republic of India - 30 days