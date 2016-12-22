| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
860 Kyrgyzstanis fighting in ranks of ISIL
SOCIETY


Kyrgyzstan abolishes mandatory five-day registration of foreigners
19/12/16 13:13, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a decree, abolishing the compulsory registration of foreigners, who arrived in the republic, within five days.

It is reported, that the Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree On registration of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the document, there was approved a list of countries with an indication of the time and order of their stay in Kyrgyzstan.

The resolution notes that Kyrgyzstan applied the principle of reciprocity in respect to the citizens of a foreign country. It also took into account entered into force international treaties, member of which the Kyrgyz Republic is. 

1. Australia - 60 working days

2. The Republic of Austria - 60 days

3. The Republic of Azerbaijan -10 working days

4. The Republic of Albania - 60 working days

5. The Principality of Andorra - 60 working days

6. The Argentine Republic - 60 working days

7. The Republic of Armenia - 30 working days

8. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas - 90 working days

9. Barbados - 28 working days

10. The Kingdom of Bahrain - 60 days

11. The Republic of Belarus - 30 working days

12. The Kingdom of Belgium - 60 days

13. The Republic of Bulgaria - 60 days

14. Bosnia and Herzegovina - 60 working days

15. The Federal Republic of Brazil - 60 days

16. The State of Brunei Darussalam - 60 days

17. Vatican - 60 days

18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 60 working days

19. Hungary - 60 days

20. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela - 90 working days

21. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam - 60 days

22. The Federal Republic of Germany - 60 days

23. The Hellenic Republic - 90 working days

24. Georgia - 90 working days

25. The Kingdom of Denmark - 60 days

26. Dominica - 21 working days

27. The State of Israel - 60 days

28. The Republic of Indonesia - 60 working days

29. The Islamic Republic of Iran - 8 working days

30. The Republic of Ireland - 60 working days

31. Iceland - 60 days

32. The Kingdom of Spain - 60 days

33. The Italian Republic - 60 working days

34. The Republic of Kazakhstan - 30 working days

35. Canada - 60 working days

36. The State of Qatar - 60 working days

37. The Republic of Cyprus (Western) - 60 working days

38. The Republic of Korea - 60 days

39. The Republic of Costa Rica - 30 working days

40. The Republic of Cuba - 30 working days

41. The State of Kuwait - 60 working days

42. Lao People's Democratic Republic - 30 working days

43. The Republic of Latvia - 60 working days

44. The Republic of Lithuania - 60 days

45. The Principality of Liechtenstein - 60 working days

46. ​​The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 60 days

47. The Republic of Macedonia - 60 working days

48. Malaysia - 30 working days

49. The Republic of Maldives - 30 working days

50. The Republic of Malta - 60 working days

51. The Mexican United States - 60 working days

52. The Principality of Monaco - 60 working days

53. Mongolia - 30 working days

54. The Kingdom of the Netherlands - 60 days

55.  The Republic of Nicaragua - 90 working days

56. New Zealand - 60 working days

57. The Kingdom of Norway - 60 working days

58. The United Arab Emirates - 60 days

59. The Sultanate of Oman - 60 working days

60. The Republic of Peru - 90 working days

61. The Republic of Poland - 60 working days

62. The Portuguese Republic - 60 working days

63. The Russian Federation - 30 working days

64. Romania - 60 working days

65. The Republic of El Salvador - 90 working days

66. The Republic of San Marino - 60 working days

67. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - 60 days

68. The Republic of Serbia - 60 working days

69. The Republic of Singapore - 60 working days

70. The Slovak Republic - 60 working days

71. The Republic of Slovenia - 60 days

72. The United States of America - 60 working days

73. The Kingdom of Thailand - 60 days

74. The Republic of Tajikistan - 60 working days

75. Turkmenistan - 10 working days

76. The Republic of Turkey - 90 working days

77. Ukraine - 90 working days

78. The Republic of Philippines - 60 working days

79. The Republic of Finland - 60 working days

80. The French Republic - 60 working days

81. The Republic of Croatia - 60 working days

82. Montenegro - 60 days

83. The Czech Republic - 60 days

84. The Republic of Chile - 60 working days

85. The Swiss Confederation - 60 working days

86. The Kingdom of Sweden - 60 working days

87. The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - 30 working days

88. The Republic of Ecuador - 30 working days

89. The Republic of Estonia - 60 working days

90. South Africa - 60 working days

91. Japan - 60 working days

92. The Republic of India - 30 days

