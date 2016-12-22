Boarding houses at Issyk-Kul checked for readiness for summer 2017

Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan started preparing for the tourist season-2017. Boarding houses are the first to be checked.

Plenipotentiary representative of the Government in the region Askhat Akibaev instructed to check the environmental and technical readiness of the summer tourist objects. All vacation hotels must undergo examination by May 2017.

"We must have a comprehensive approach to solving problems. It is necessary to solve problems in advance, and not when the summer tourist season begins. Vacationers won't be admitted to objects that don't pass the examination and certification before the start of the season. State Ecological and Technical Inspection shall give orders to dismantle illegal sites on the lake," Ashkat Akibaev said.

Envoy suggested the Regional Architecture and the Office of Capital Construction to develop a plan of parking based on environmental standards.

"Local authorities offer the beach areas for rent. But often they don't check how tenants use the adjacent part, garbage is everywhere, no litterbins. It's necessary to review these contracts and make new items to preserve ecological safety," the envoy concluded.