Bishkek Sanitary and Epidemiological Inspectorate not control quality of meat

Quality control of sold raw meat is not within the competence of the Centre of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Inspectorate of Bishkek. The agency stated.

According to it, the question of meat quality control is within the competence of veterinary services. Representatives of the inspectorate suppose that OTRK correspondent was misled.

It is noted that the center controls 11 production facilities for the production of sausages. Its main work is aimed at ensuring the safety of the finished product.

For 11 months, the specialists have carried out 13 inspections in facilities and checked 31 samples of products for microbiological, physical, chemical, and other factors, including the content of GMO. No divergences were found.

According to the agency, since the beginning of the year, there has been made a ruling to suspend the operation of four existing facilities, one was fined.

Recall, today at a press conference a journalist of OTRK Elnura Moldokadyrova stated that she had received a call from the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Inspectorate and she had been offered gifts in order the program about illegal meat market not to go on the air.