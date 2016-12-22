Coal prices in Bishkek

At least 44 coal sale points were opened in Bishkek, 931,500 tons of fuel have been delivered there with planned 832,800, the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsiol Management reported to 24.kg news agency.

There have been prepared 188,700 tons of coal for the budget-financed organizations compared to the planned 257,900.

It should be noted that the price of coal in the capital has decreased in comparison with 2015. Then, in the winter it was sold for an average of 3,400-4,000 soms per ton. Now it can be purchased for 3-3,100 soms per ton, sack - for 200-300 soms.

The number of fuel bases decreased. In 2015, there operated 52 coal sale points.

According to the State Committee, fuel bases on Murmanskaya Street do not sale Kazakh coal. This is due to the fact that Kazakhstan has limited fuel supplies because of the increased demand in the domestic market.