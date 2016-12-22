UN Human Rights Committee recognizes Kyrgyzstan responsible for torture and death of civil society activist

Kyrgyzstan has received another warning and recommendations from the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), the organization's website reported.

The country is found guilty of the torture and death of 53-year-old civil activist Bektemir Akunov, who died in the detention unit in Naryn on April 15, 2007. He repeatedly complained of torture by police officers.

In October 2011, the son of the deceased filed a complaint to the committee with a request to force the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to restore justice and punish responsible for his death police officers.

However, the committee's decision in favor of the applicant hasn't been satisfied yet, and the perpetrators are not brought to justice. Their names and titles are also not announced.

Therefore, the committee has found Kyrgyzstan guilty. His son called miserable and ridiculous the amount paid as compensation to the family of the deceased Akunov.

UNHRC urged Kyrgyzstan to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigation of the specific circumstances of the death, to bring to justice the perpetrators and to provide adequate compensation to the victim's family and the corresponding measures of satisfaction.

The UNHRC enacted that Kyrgyzstan had violated paragraph 1 of Article 6 (prohibition of violent homicide), Article 7 (prohibition of torture) and paragraph 3 of Article 2 (inability to conduct a prompt and effective investigation into the torture and violent killing) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Kyrgyzstan has a six-month deadline for the execution of this decision and report on the measures taken.

Note, this is not the first time when the UNHRC emphasizes that Kyrgyzstan violates the rights of prisoners. They are tortured and denied access to justice.

Now the organization is monitoring the case of imprisoned for life human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov, recognized by all the courts of the republic guilty of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2010. Askarov's trial resumed on the Committee's recommendations, and oral argument of parties will begin tomorrow.