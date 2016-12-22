UN Human Rights Committee recognizes Kyrgyzstan responsible for torture and death of civil society activist

| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
RSS
IMF: Kyrgyzstan is building up state debt, but can be proud of som What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan
RUS|Old version
Moscow time 17:09
site search
TODAY NEWS:  
Homepage
Finances
Power
EEU
Health
Election
Politics
Parliament
Economics
Society
Crossroads
Bishkek-24
Crime
Incidents
Business-info
Sports
Glance
Personas
Culture
Central Asia
C I S
ARCHIVE
««
«
December 2016
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 

POWER
Parliament of miracles or professional worthlessness championship
More...
POWER
Cholpon Dzhakupova: I am inconvenient deputy, but Parliament did not put pressure on me
More...
ECONOMICS
Fifth wheel of Transport Ministry, or how official may deprive Kyrgyzstan of new roads
More...
SOCIETY
“I\'m flying back to Syria.” SMS of Vadim Arsentiev before trip to Aleppo
More...
SOCIETY
There are drugs, but no control
More...
EEU
Figures and facts: results of Kyrgyzstan\\\\\\\'s accession to EEU
More...
POWER
President of Kyrgyzstan sums up 2016 results 
More...
ECONOMICS
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: all roads lead to China
More...
FINANCES
Head of National Bank about discount rate, dollar and gold bars
More...
SOCIETY
Case of Azimzhan Askarov: causes and consequences
More...
ECONOMICS
Roads.kg. Made by China (photo)
More...
SOCIETY
Extremists of Kyrgyzstan and their habitats
More...
POWER
Parliamentarism.kg: brief history of collective irresponsibility
More...
SOCIETY A [-] ðàçìåð òåêñòà [+] A


SECTION NEWS
22/12/16 12:11  

860 Kyrgyzstanis fighting in ranks of ISIL
22/12/16 08:18  

Kyrgyzstan spends nearly 1 bln soms on development of border areas 
22/12/16 06:58  

Su-27 crashes during training flight in Kazakhstan
22/12/16 06:48  

Syrian militants take responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey
22/12/16 06:13  

More than half of Kyrgyzstan not receive basic medical care
21/12/16 10:39  

UN WFP receives $5 mln for financing in Kyrgyzstan
21/12/16 10:02  

Kyrgyzstan to increase penalties for drunk driving once again
21/12/16 05:39  

Kyrgyzstan to host snow leopard conservation summit in 2017
20/12/16 14:23  

Azimzhan Askarov’s trial. Court hearings break off until January 10
20/12/16 09:20  

Security tightened at Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Turkey
20/12/16 08:54  

Ibragim Zhunusov ready to provide necessary evidence on murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey
20/12/16 08:23  

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey was at exhibition during murder of his Russian colleague

UN Human Rights Committee recognizes Kyrgyzstan responsible for torture and death of civil society activist
20/12/16 06:31, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Darya PODOLSKAYA

Kyrgyzstan has received another warning and recommendations from the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), the organization's website reported.

The country is found guilty of the torture and death of 53-year-old civil activist Bektemir Akunov, who died in the detention unit in Naryn on April 15, 2007. He repeatedly complained of torture by police officers.

In October 2011, the son of the deceased filed a complaint to the committee with a request to force the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to restore justice and punish responsible for his death police officers. 

However, the committee's decision in favor of the applicant hasn't been satisfied yet, and the perpetrators are not brought to justice. Their names and titles are also not announced.

Therefore, the committee has found Kyrgyzstan guilty. His son called miserable and ridiculous the amount paid as compensation to the family of the deceased Akunov.

UNHRC urged Kyrgyzstan to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigation of the specific circumstances of the death, to bring to justice the perpetrators and to provide adequate compensation to the victim's family and the corresponding measures of satisfaction.

The UNHRC enacted that Kyrgyzstan had violated paragraph 1 of Article 6 (prohibition of violent homicide), Article 7 (prohibition of torture) and paragraph 3 of Article 2 (inability to conduct a prompt and effective investigation into the torture and violent killing) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Kyrgyzstan has a six-month deadline for the execution of this decision and report on the measures taken.

Note, this is not the first time when the UNHRC emphasizes that Kyrgyzstan violates the rights of prisoners. They are tortured and denied access to justice.

Now the organization is monitoring the case of imprisoned for life human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov, recognized by all the courts of the republic guilty of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2010. Askarov's trial resumed on the Committee's recommendations, and oral argument of parties will begin tomorrow.

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/community/183394-news24.html
printable version
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

RELATED MATERIALS


Exchange rate from 21 December
National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic
USD 69.353
EUR 72.0231
RUB 1.1223
KZT 0.2072
UZS 0.0216
Weighted average exchange rate of som on December 21
USD 69.3900


Weather forecast
23.12.2016
  night day
Bishkek
-13...-6 -5...-2
Talas
-8...-5 -1...+2
Jalal-Abad
-8...-3 -5...+2
Osh
-5...-3 -5...0
Batken
-7...-1 -2...+3
Naryn
-21...-15 -14...-8
Cholpon-Ata
-13...-9 -10...-2


GLANCE
Official.kg: road making can’t bring glory to anybody
CROSSROADS
Early dissolution of Parliament. Expert opinions
More...
QUOTES

«I am ready to exchange my mandate into the right to become a monopolist (in the production of alcohol - Note of 24.kg.) and produce high quality products».
MP Dastan Bekeshev at a meeting of the Parliament, December 21, 2016.  

«We have to decide: either we completely prohibit lottery activities, or allow the state to indulge in a state lottery a little».
Deputy Akylbek Zhaparov at a meeting of the parliament committee, December 20, 2016.
DIGEST

Kyrgyzstan Relaxes Registration Rules After Outcry «EurasiaNet»
More...

Nazarbaev Approves Big Prisoner Amnesty in Kazakhstan «Radio Free Europe»
More...

Soviet Uranium Mines Still Have Deadly Impact in Kyrgyzstan «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyzstan boosts power of prime minister in referendum vote «DW»
More...

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan open first rail connection «BBC NEWS»
More...

Kyrgyzstan: Opposition Hit With Telecoms Scandal «EurasiaNet»
More...

Atambayev Targets Political Opposition with Corruption Allegations «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyz president\'s party keeps grip on government amid constitution dispute «Reuters»
More...

Central Asia Heartened By Trump\'s Russia-Friendly Views «EurasiaNet»
More...

China passes law to ensure films \'serve the people and socialism\' «The Guardian»
More...
counters
ßíäåêñ.Ìåòðèêà
© "24.kg" News Agency. All rights reserved. All information on this web-site is intended for personal use only and is not a subject to be copied and/or transmitted in any other form other than in reference to the "24.kg" News Agency.