Judgment on Azimzhan Askarov’s case may be announced today

The Court completed the case study of the materials on life imprisoned human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov and hearing of the arguments of the parties is to take place today.

However, lawyers of Azimzhan Askarov do not rule out that the panel of judges may announce the verdict today not to delay the process till January.

Azimzhan Askarov should also say his last word today. The representatives of the aggrieved party are to make their speeches.

The Court was unable to interrogate the members of the interim government - Kubatbek Baibolov, Ismail Isakov, Azimbek Beknazarov and former Ombudsman Tursunbek Akun as witnesses. Defense failed to secure their appearance.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman in June 2010 in the south of the country. Following the recommendation of the UN Committee on Human Rights and in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, the case was sent for reconsideration to Chui regional court.