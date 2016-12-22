Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over death of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin in connection with the death of the Russian Federation Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov as a result of an armed attack, the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

"With deep sorrow I received the news of the death of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Turkey Andrey Karlov as a result of perfidious and inhuman armed attack. The Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns this act of terrorism, especially since it has been made against the official representative of the state. I am convinced of the need for a speedy investigation of this crime and punishment of those responsible," the head of state said in the telegram.

On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and personally himself, Almazbek Atambayev expressed sincere condolences and words of support to the victim's family and to the Russian people.