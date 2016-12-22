Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey was at exhibition during murder of his Russian colleague

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Ibragim Zhunusov participated in the exhibition in Ankara, when his Russian colleague Andrey Karlov was killed, Azattyk reported.

"We were talking with the Uzbek ambassador and the ambassador Karlov at the exhibition. A guy was walking beside. I thought he was a bodyguard. When Karlov began to speak, this guy opened fire. He shouted "Allah akbar!" and ordered everyone to get down on the ground. When he ran out of ammunition, he ran away. I was there with the driver, there were no other Kyrgyz citizens. About 150 people attended the exhibition," Azattyk quoted Zhunusov as saying.

Recall, Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov was killed as a result of terrorist attack in Ankara (Turkey). The UN Security Council has recognized this murder a terrorist attack.