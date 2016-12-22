Ibragim Zhunusov ready to provide necessary evidence on murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey

"If necessary, I will provide all the necessary evidence on the murder of the Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Turkey," the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Turkey Ibragim Zhunusov said to 24.kg news agency.

The day before, he and his Russian counterpart were at the photo exhibition in Ankara, when the attack occurred and Andrey Karlov was shot.

"The exhibition was devoted to Russia. Turkish photographers demonstrated their view of the country," Ibragim Zhunusov told.

According to him, the shots were heard, when Andrey Gennadyevich began to speak.

"We all fell to the ground, the terrorist was shooting and shooting, and shouted: "Allah akbar!" "He emptied the whole magazine," the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey said.

"The criminal was behind us all the time at the opening ceremony. He even had a special badge, so we thought that he was a security officer," Ibragim Zhunusov said.

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed in Ankara yesterday as a result of terrorist attack.

The UN Security Council stated that the killing of the diplomat was a terrorist attack.