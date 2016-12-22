Security tightened at Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Turkey

The Ambassador of Russia to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed the day before in Ankara (Turkey). The UN Security Council called the crime an act of terrorism.

The head of the diplomatic mission Ibragim Zhunusov told 24.kg news agency, that after the incident, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev and the Deputy Head of the President's Office in the rank of the head of the Foreign Policy Department Sapar Isakov instructed him to tighten security at the Embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul.

"All the necessary measures to execute this instruction are taken at the time," Ibragim Zhunusov stressed.