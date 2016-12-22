Azimzhan Askarov’s trial. Court hearings break off until January 10

Hearing of arguments of the parties in the trial of the human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov ended. State prosecution asked to uphold the sentence of previous instances - life imprisonment.

Azimzhan Askarov denies his guilt and does not admit any of the acts charged. Lawyers demand to discharge their client due to lack of evidence.

Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life in prison on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a police officer during the June events in the south in 2010. Judicial bench of Chui regional court is reviewing the case following the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee and the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.