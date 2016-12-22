Kyrgyzstan to host snow leopard conservation summit in 2017

Kyrgyzstan invited the Indian side to take part in a summit on the conservation of the snow leopard, which will be held in September 2017. Joint statement of the two countries says.

It is clarified, that Kyrgyzstan and India welcomed the ratification of the Paris agreement in the framework of the UN Climate Change Convention by individual countries, including India.

The heads of Kyrgyzstan and India stressed that developed countries should meet its obligations under the Convention. The sides noted the importance of using renewable energy sources to combat climate change.