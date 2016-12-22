Kyrgyzstan to increase penalties for drunk driving once again

Deputies speak for tougher administrative penalties for drunk driving. Amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Responsibility were initiated by the deputies Akylbek Zhaparov and Altynbek Sulaimanov.

Deputies noted that earlier Kyrgyzstan had already increased the fines for violation of traffic rules. However, it did not bring a tangible effect.

The number of people killed in accidents has increased significantly during this time. The deputies believe that the main evil on the roads is a drunk driver.

"For 11 years, traffic accidents killed more people than the war in Afghanistan. About 13,800 Kyrgyzstanis were killed for 10 years of war in Afghanistan. And more than 60,000 people were killed in traffic accidents for 11 years," Zhaparov said.