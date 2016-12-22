UN WFP receives $5 mln for financing in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian Federation has allocated grant to the World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations to strengthen the social support to the most vulnerable people in Kyrgyzstan.

Grant in the amount of $5 million is part of the regular annual contributions of the Russian Federation to support WFP projects. Funds will be directed to a joint project of the United Nations and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017.

In particular, the grant aims to increase the income of vulnerable rural populations through rural infrastructure development and vocational training in a wide range of disciplines.

Within a joint initiative, WFP and the Ministry of Labor, started from the middle of 2014, more than 247,000 people were able to improve their lives through participation in projects for the construction and repair of the most important objects of rural infrastructure and attended short-term courses in agrarian discipline and working specialties.

During this time, there have been commissioned hundreds of kilometers of irrigation networks and hundreds of hectares of farmland, built dozens of antimud slide protection dikes, rebuilt roads, bridges, canals. In addition, almost a half of participants of professional technical courses employed after graduation.

Russia, a major donor to WFP in Kyrgyzstan, contributed a total of more than $50 million to support programs aimed at improving food security, social protection and optimization of school feeding.