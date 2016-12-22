More than half of Kyrgyzstan not receive basic medical care

The country at the level of primary health care employs 1,480 certified family physicians, the Ministry of Health Care reported.

According to it, the need of the country with a population of 5,764 million (data of the National Statistical Committee as of January 1, 2016) in medical personnel is almost twice higher.

The shortage of primary care physicians is about 50 percent. This means that more than half (2.5-2.8 million) of the population of Kyrgyzstan doesn't receive basic medical care and services.

"With such a shortage of personnel, it is difficult to talk about the physical and economic access to health care services. Article 61 of the Law "On protection of the health of citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic," which spells out the inalienable right to health, is not executed. Chronic shortage of primary care personnel is growing all the time," the Ministry of Health Care stated.

Currently, 79 percent of the number of family working doctors are persons of pre-retirement and retirement age. There is no influx of young professionals. Graduates of medical schools advantageously choose particular specialties.

Experts sound the alarm: the consequences of the current situation threaten with the collapse of the health care system, since a primary health care is the core of the health care system.