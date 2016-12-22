Syrian militants take responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey

Syrian armed coalition Jaish al-Fatah has claimed responsibility for the murder of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov. Iranian television channel reported with reference to the spread by militants statement.

Murder of Andrey Karlov, as the statement says, is "the first revenge for the women, children and old people from Aleppo, as well as for blood of the Muslims, shed all over the world."

Mevlut Altintas who shot Andrey Karlov dead, was, as the statement says, a member of this organization.

It is not possible to confirm the authenticity of the statement by Jaish al-Fatah.

Armed coalition Jaish al-Fatah (Army of the conquest), as the Iranian television channel said, was created in 2015 in the province of Idlib by groups, warring with the Syrian government forces.

Ambassador Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19 in the Art Gallery in Ankara, where he participated in the opening ceremony. The assailant was killed at the scene.