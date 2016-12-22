Su-27 crashes during training flight in Kazakhstan

Su-27 combat aircraft of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan crashed during night exercises. Kazakhstanskaya Pravda reported.

"Su -27 crashed on December 21 when conducting a training flight at night as a result of an incident. Pilot Major A. Iskakov made every effort and took the plane away from the settlement, and then ejected. Currently, the state of the pilot is satisfactory," the ministry comments.

A special commission to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident has been formed by the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The Defense Ministry's press service noted that the Major Iskakov has 556 hours total flight time day and night.