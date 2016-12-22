| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
IMF: Kyrgyzstan is building up state debt, but can be proud of som
POWER
POWER
ECONOMICS
SOCIETY
SOCIETY
EEU
POWER
ECONOMICS
FINANCES
SOCIETY
ECONOMICS
SOCIETY
POWER
Kyrgyzstan spends nearly 1 bln soms on development of border areas 
22/12/16 08:18, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

At least 989.1 million soms have been spent in Kyrgyzstan from 2013 till 2016 on the implementation of the program on development of border areas. The director of the State Agency for Local Government Affairs and Inter-Ethnic Relations Zhumagul Egamberdieva told today at a session of the government.

As a result, 8 schools, 1 football field, 10 rural police departments have been built in border areas with special status. At the expense of budget funds, there has been finished the construction of medical and obstetric center and two kindergartens. Two more kindergartens will be built at the expense of local budgets. 

"First, reconstruction of the airport in Isfana was planned. But in the end, only a road was built. To reconstruct the airport, it is necessary to allocate additional 5 hectares of land. Recently, we have developed a new program for its rehabilitation, which is planned to be implemented in 2016-2017,"Zhumagul Egamberdieva noted. 

She stressed that some points of the state program on border areas support had not been implemented due to objective reasons. The agency offered to include them into the new program until 2020. 

