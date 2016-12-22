860 Kyrgyzstanis fighting in ranks of ISIL

About 860 Kyrgyz citizens, including 180 women, are fighting in the ranks of ISIL. Foreign affairs expert Chynara Esengul told at a roundtable discussion on the religious situation in Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, now the extremist organizations in Syria do not invite the citizens of other countries to fight on their side.

"They say that it cannot help, and offer to organize terrorist acts in their countries," the expert said.

As Chynara Esengul noted, evidence of this are the terrorist attacks in European countries, in Turkey, and supposed that their number can only increase.