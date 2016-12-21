Kyrgyz film Father’s Will to be screened in Bangladesh

Father's Will feature film will take part in the main competition of the 15th International Film Festival in Bangladesh, which will be held on January 12-20, 2017. One of the producers of the movie Talantbek Tolobekov reported.

At least 185 films from 65 countries will be shown at the film festival in Dhaka.

During the last film festival, Dust of the Earth movie by Cholponay Borubaeva was awarded Special Jury Mention honorary diploma.

Recall, the movie Father's Will by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Zhapar uluu was not included in Oscar shortlist in "Best Foreign Language Film" category.