Kyrgyz Centaur film to be screened in Berlin

Centaur film by Aktan Arym Kubat was invited to the Berlin International Film Festival. The producer of the movie Altynay Koichumanova told.

Berlinale - is a big annual event in world cinema, which is held since 1951 in Germany and is one of three largest and most prestigious film forums in the world along with the Cannes and Venice festivals.

Centaur was invited to Panorama program, which includes new independent and original films, they raise controversial topics or have unconventional aesthetic style. Films in this category provoke discussion. The program includes works by well-known directors, debuts and new discoveries.

Centaur is a large international co-production, the creation of which, except Kyrgyzstan, involved France, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan. The film was created according to all "great movie" rules.