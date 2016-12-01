We turn the Tax Code into some kind of novel - complaints, pain and tears

« I am ready to exchange my mandate into the right to become a monopolist (in the production of alcohol - Note of 24.kg.) and produce high quality products » .

MP Dastan Bekeshev at a meeting of the Parliament, December 21, 2016.

« We have to decide: either we completely prohibit lottery activities, or allow the state to indulge in a state lottery a little » .

Deputy Akylbek Zhaparov at a meeting of the parliament committee, December 20, 2016.