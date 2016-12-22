Repeated auction for sale of MegaCom fails

The State Property Management Fund has not received a single application for the auction. Receipt of applications ended the day before.

It should be noted that such an outcome of the auction was two days before predicted by the general director of Alfa Telecom CJSC Azat Bazarkulov.

Previous auctions had not taken place also because of the lack of bids. One of the reasons for the failure is the high price of the company. As a result, it was put up for sale again with a discount of 27.6 percent - for 14,255.25 billion soms ($ 208 million).

In addition to the traditional requirements in the form of application for participation and the guarantee fee of 10 percent of the starting price (1, 42.525 billion soms), potential buyers have to undertake additional commitments. They should take upon themselves the resolution of litigation and criminal cases of Alfa Telecom CJSC.