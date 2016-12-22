| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
Repeated auction for sale of MegaCom fails
17/12/16 06:03, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

The State Property Management Fund has not received a single application for the auction. Receipt of applications ended the day before.

It should be noted that such an outcome of the auction was two days before predicted by the general director of Alfa Telecom CJSC Azat Bazarkulov.

Previous auctions had not taken place also because of the lack of bids. One of the reasons for the failure is the high price of the company. As a result, it was put up for sale again with a discount of 27.6 percent - for 14,255.25 billion soms ($ 208 million).

In addition to the traditional requirements in the form of application for participation and the guarantee fee of 10 percent of the starting price (1, 42.525 billion soms), potential buyers have to undertake additional commitments. They should take upon themselves the resolution of litigation and criminal cases of Alfa Telecom CJSC. 

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/community/182349-news24.html
RELATED MATERIALS
28/11-2016 / Society
Bishkek City Court upholds sentence against top management of Alfa Telecom CJSC
21/11-2016 / Society
Aleksei Eliseev no longer wanted by Interpol 
15/11-2016 / Economics
MegaCom. History of scandals
14/11-2016 / Power
President entrusts Prosecutor General with check of trust documents on offshore company shares 
12/10-2016 / Society
Abaz Mambetakunov: We have not seen such judicial outrage since 1937


