Construction of mining complex on Jerooy field to begin in 2017

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was told about the preparations for the construction in 2017 of the mining complex on Jerooy field in Talas region. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

During a meeting with chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Management Duyshenbek Zilaliev, the President also discussed the prospects of development of the mining industry.

Jerooy field is the second largest gold deposit in Kyrgyzstan after Kumtor. In May 2015, East-Geoldobycha JSC won the tender for the right to use subsoil. It has paid for the right to develop the field $ 100 million and registered a subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan - Alliance Altyn LLC.

According to preliminary estimates, Jerooy resources are 11.8 million tones of ore and 74.7 tons of gold.

The President was also informed about the passage of the heating season and maintaining reliable operation of the energy system of the country to ensure a stable supply of the population with electricity and heating.