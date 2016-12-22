Re-start of Makmal mine requires $30 million

At least $ 30 million are required for the production of the remained gold on Makmal field. Kyrgyzaltyn JSC informed 24.kg news agency.

The company notes that it is now looking for potential investors for the project. Not only the finances, but also complete modernization of the gold recovery plant, as well as the reorganization of production at the mine, are required to re-launch the mine.

In the future, investors should make exploration on the flanks of "Vostochnaya" and "Dioritovaya" areas, which are projected to have about 14 tons of gold.

They also need to invest finances in processing of Makmal tailing dump waste. There can be get additional 6 tons of gold.

There is another problem: for more than four years, Kyrgyzaltyn is waiting for government permission to conduct exploration on Kyldoo field. According to forecasts, there are about 5 tons of gold. Permission for field exploration is an important point for future investors.

"As of today, three companies expressed their interest in Makmal mine. Currently, there is inventory and evaluation of assets at the mine. Then the approximate shares of the future investor and Kyrgyzaltyn can be determined," the company says.

Makmalzoloto industrial complex is the town-forming enterprise. Its tax payments by 95 percent form the budget of Toguz-Toroo district.

Only for the first three quarters of 2016, the district budget received 53 million soms.

Recently, it turned out during a meeting of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction that the mine had to be shut down 10 years ago.