Omurbek Tekebayev calls alcohol – weapon of mass destruction

The Socialist's leader said that the abolition of the marginal rates on alcohol and vodka production would harm the health of the nation. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

He recalled that in 2010 Kara-Balta distillery had the monopoly on alcohol production.

After April 7, the right to produce alcohol was given to private companies. At the same time, there was set a limit on norm in order to control the process.

"We should think before doing something. If now there are 5 plants, then will be 120. We will poison own people? This contradicts our religion and traditions. Developing the economy, we want to give freedom to the alcohol industry. But this is a weapon of mass destruction. State should take 100 percent control over the industry," Omurbek Tekebayev said.

"Let's open 10 plants, remove the monopoly in order the competition to be boundless. But it is impossible," he protested.