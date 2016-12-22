Entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan against new Tax Code

Kyrgyzstan's government has submitted a draft Tax Code for discussion without conducting regulatory impact analysis, the president of the Association of Markets and Businesses in Kyrgyzstan Sergey Ponomarev said today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a new edition of the Tax Code was published on the government website on December 6. " It is a kind of constitution for business. The business community wasn't involved in the development of the concept. Thus, the dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs is violated. The previous code has been discussed for a year and the document became balanced. It wasn't perfect, but at least the development process and decision were complied. The current situation is nonsense," Sergey Ponomarev said.

He noted that the business community has insisted that the document should be studied and commented. This requires a delay for at least 6 months.