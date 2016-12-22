Ministry of Transport almost faults plans on development of civil aviation

During 2016, the Ministry of Transport and Roads fulfilled 6 out of 61 arrangements on the development of civil aviation, the head of department Zhamshitbek Kalilov admitted at today's meeting of the government.

According to him, today civil aviation has a lot of problems. In order Kyrgyz airlines to withdraw from the blacklist, ICAO recommends to start updating the material and technical base of the Civil Aviation Agency. There is a lack of qualified personnel. Money is needed to solve the problems, but civil aviation has no funds.

"Through aviation of Kyrgyzstan in 2016 the budget received 1.3 billion soms. It would be nice if the money are directed to the development of the industry," Zhamshitbek Kalilov said.