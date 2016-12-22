ICAO requires from Kyrgyzstan to fulfill 200 conditions

In 2009, to withdraw from the black list, the ICAO gave Kyrgyzstan 67 instructions, and in 2016 added another 128 recommendations, the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov said today at a government meeting.

He recalled that Kyrgyz airlines are in the black list of international air traffic for more than 10 years. The country hasn't fulfilled the ICAO's recommendation to withdraw from this list.

"From 2009 to 2016, the Civil Aviation Agency changed six heads. It also affects the quality of work. We can't attract professionals. There are also arrears in contributions to ICAO, it should be paid off," Zhamshitbek Kalilov said.