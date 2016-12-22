Chinese want to buy out 49 percent of Air Kyrgyzstan share

The Chinese company China Southern Airlines wants to buy 49 percent share of Air Kyrgyzstan state-owned airline, the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov said today at a government meeting.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has 22 airlines. Nine have operating certificate, 5 are engaged in cargo transportation, and the rest - passenger transportation. At the same time, 5 operators engaged in cargo transportation don't work today.

"Their term of certificate expired, so the activities of the companies suspended. Among them are the state Air Kyrgyzstan company. An official letter from the China Southern Airlines on the willingness to buy part of the company has been already received," Zhamshitbek Kalilov said.