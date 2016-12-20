| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
RSS
MFA vs. OSCE. \"Pish\" in protest Kubat Rakhimov: It\'s time to forget pretty EEU pictures, come down to earth and work
RUS|Old version
Moscow time 17:22
site search
TODAY NEWS:  
Homepage
Finances
Power
EEU
Health
Election
Politics
Parliament
Economics
Society
Crossroads
Bishkek-24
Crime
Incidents
Business-info
Sports
Glance
Personas
Culture
Central Asia
C I S
ARCHIVE
««
«
December 2016
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 

POWER
Parliament of miracles or professional worthlessness championship
More...
POWER
Cholpon Dzhakupova: I am inconvenient deputy, but Parliament did not put pressure on me
More...
ECONOMICS
Fifth wheel of Transport Ministry, or how official may deprive Kyrgyzstan of new roads
More...
SOCIETY
“I\'m flying back to Syria.” SMS of Vadim Arsentiev before trip to Aleppo
More...
SOCIETY
There are drugs, but no control
More...
EEU
Figures and facts: results of Kyrgyzstan\\\\\\\'s accession to EEU
More...
POWER
President of Kyrgyzstan sums up 2016 results 
More...
ECONOMICS
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: all roads lead to China
More...
FINANCES
Head of National Bank about discount rate, dollar and gold bars
More...
SOCIETY
Case of Azimzhan Askarov: causes and consequences
More...
ECONOMICS
Roads.kg. Made by China (photo)
More...
SOCIETY
Extremists of Kyrgyzstan and their habitats
More...
POWER
Parliamentarism.kg: brief history of collective irresponsibility
More...
ELECTION A [-] ðàçìåð òåêñòà [+] A



SECTION NEWS
20/12/16 06:18  

Kyrgyz CEC refuses to declare referendum to change Constitution void
24/10/16 14:12  

At least 2,319,000 voters to participate in elections to local councils
19/10/16 06:15  

Election campaign of candidates for deputies to local councils to start on November 11
14/10/16 12:36  

CEC to spend million soms on markers 
11/10/16 10:50  

Elections of deputies to local councils scheduled for December 11
30/09/16 11:26  

Switzerland allocates to Kyrgyzstan more than 14 million soms for elections
12/08/16 07:48  

At least 400 mln soms to be allocated for preparation to presidential elections

11/08/16 09:12  

Ermekbai Topchubaev elected Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya

25/07/16 14:18  

“Address register” system to be used in election to local councils
11/07/16 06:38  

Zhyrgalbek Samatov deprived mandate
20/06/16 13:03  

Kyrgyzstan wants to toughen penalty for bribing voters
15/06/16 07:25  

Three parliamentary factions decided on candidates for CEC members

Kyrgyz CEC refuses to declare referendum to change Constitution void
20/12/16 06:18, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan dismissed the appeal of the activists on declaring the referendum invalid. The decision was taken at yesterday's meeting.

Note, the group of activists "against the referendum" demanded to declare the referendum void. Activists believe that there has been pressure on students, military and so on.

In addition, groups "against the referendum" have been not provided an opportunity to campaign. Statements in the media have been uneven. Rita Karasartova also stated that during the manual vote counting of ballots, where the people voted against the amendments to the Constitution, the votes against it were put in a case for amendments.  

CEC member Atyr Abdrahmatova considered it necessary to analyze the complaint of activists. She offered to study it when summarizing the results. She also asked to contact the police, so that they would study all the reports on the use of administrative resources in the local elections and the referendum. However, her proposal was not supported. 

"We have considered all the problems that are noted in the statement in the study of individual complaints. We even formed a working group to analyze all the shortcomings of the electoral process and to eliminate them in the future," Nurzhan Shayldabekova stressed.  

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/community/183116-news24.html
printable version
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

RELATED MATERIALS
12/12-2016 / Society
Observers: Equipment failed at one in 4 polling stations
12/12-2016 / Society
Azamat Adilov: Bribing of voters still remains acute problem
12/12-2016 / Society
CIS observers assess referendum in Kyrgyzstan as free and open
11/12-2016 / Society
Voter turnout in elections to local councils reaches more than 13.89 percent as of 1.00 p.m.
11/12-2016 / Society
393,356 voters participate in referendum on changing Constitution as of 1.00 p.m. 
11/12-2016 / Society
Electoral system operates much more stable in regions than in capital
11/12-2016 / Society
2,110 voluntary people’s patrol units provide security in Jalal-Abad region
11/12-2016 / Society
CIS observers positively assess voting process in Kyrgyzstan
11/12-2016 / Society
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: voter turnout in referendum reaches 3.35 percent, or 95, 630 people at 10.00 a.m.
11/12-2016 / Power
Kyrgyz President assures: If Constitution is changed, original not be lost
11/12-2016 / Power
Kyrgyz President prays to God to get 30 percent voter participation in referendum
06/12-2016 / Crossroads
Week without Parliament: what are MPs doing?
05/12-2016 / Society
33 percent of citizens not know anything about amendments to Constitution
05/12-2016 / Society
NGO: Parties buy votes
01/12-2016 / Society
CEC accredits 43 other international observers to participate in referendum


Exchange rate from 21 December
National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic
USD 69.353
EUR 72.0231
RUB 1.1223
KZT 0.2072
UZS 0.0216
Weighted average exchange rate of som on December 21
USD 69.3900


Weather forecast
23.12.2016
  night day
Bishkek
-13...-6 -5...-2
Talas
-8...-5 -1...+2
Jalal-Abad
-8...-3 -5...+2
Osh
-5...-3 -5...0
Batken
-7...-1 -2...+3
Naryn
-21...-15 -14...-8
Cholpon-Ata
-13...-9 -10...-2


GLANCE
Official.kg: road making can’t bring glory to anybody
CROSSROADS
Early dissolution of Parliament. Expert opinions
More...
QUOTES

«I am ready to exchange my mandate into the right to become a monopolist (in the production of alcohol - Note of 24.kg.) and produce high quality products».
MP Dastan Bekeshev at a meeting of the Parliament, December 21, 2016.  

«We have to decide: either we completely prohibit lottery activities, or allow the state to indulge in a state lottery a little».
Deputy Akylbek Zhaparov at a meeting of the parliament committee, December 20, 2016.
DIGEST

Kyrgyzstan Relaxes Registration Rules After Outcry «EurasiaNet»
More...

Nazarbaev Approves Big Prisoner Amnesty in Kazakhstan «Radio Free Europe»
More...

Soviet Uranium Mines Still Have Deadly Impact in Kyrgyzstan «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyzstan boosts power of prime minister in referendum vote «DW»
More...

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan open first rail connection «BBC NEWS»
More...

Kyrgyzstan: Opposition Hit With Telecoms Scandal «EurasiaNet»
More...

Atambayev Targets Political Opposition with Corruption Allegations «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyz president\'s party keeps grip on government amid constitution dispute «Reuters»
More...

Central Asia Heartened By Trump\'s Russia-Friendly Views «EurasiaNet»
More...

China passes law to ensure films \'serve the people and socialism\' «The Guardian»
More...
counters
ßíäåêñ.Ìåòðèêà
© "24.kg" News Agency. All rights reserved. All information on this web-site is intended for personal use only and is not a subject to be copied and/or transmitted in any other form other than in reference to the "24.kg" News Agency.