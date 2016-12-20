Kyrgyz CEC refuses to declare referendum to change Constitution void

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan dismissed the appeal of the activists on declaring the referendum invalid. The decision was taken at yesterday's meeting.

Note, the group of activists "against the referendum" demanded to declare the referendum void. Activists believe that there has been pressure on students, military and so on.

In addition, groups "against the referendum" have been not provided an opportunity to campaign. Statements in the media have been uneven. Rita Karasartova also stated that during the manual vote counting of ballots, where the people voted against the amendments to the Constitution, the votes against it were put in a case for amendments.

CEC member Atyr Abdrahmatova considered it necessary to analyze the complaint of activists. She offered to study it when summarizing the results. She also asked to contact the police, so that they would study all the reports on the use of administrative resources in the local elections and the referendum. However, her proposal was not supported.

"We have considered all the problems that are noted in the statement in the study of individual complaints. We even formed a working group to analyze all the shortcomings of the electoral process and to eliminate them in the future," Nurzhan Shayldabekova stressed.