PM: EEU first needs to eliminate internal barriers, and then - expand

"EEU first needs to think about elimination of internal barriers, and then - to expand," the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in an interview with TASS.

He told that Kyrgyzstan as a full member of the union understands the desire of some countries to join the dynamically developing integration association. But in making such decisions, the views of all five countries of the union and respect for their national interests will be taken into account.

Work on the expansion of trade cooperation with the third countries is conducted now. On October 5, 2016 there was signed and entered into force an agreement on free trade zone of EEU with Vietnam.

Negotiations with China on trade and economic agreement have been started. It will create conditions for market access and preferences for large investment projects.

The possibility of signing free trade agreements with Iran, Egypt, Israel, Singapore, Korea, Serbia and India is being considered.

"I am convinced that before EEU will provide preferential trade regime to the third countries, it is necessary to remove all barriers within integration association to ensure full freedom of movement of goods. One is inseparable from the other. EEU can not fully function and expand, until there are the barriers within it," Sooronbay Jeenbekov concluded.