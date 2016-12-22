CSTO leaders to discuss combating terrorism and extremism in St. Petersburg

The leaders of the CSTO will discuss the issues of combating terrorism and extremism at the meeting on December 26 in St. Petersburg. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the Kremlin press service.

According to it, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on December 26 in St. Petersburg.

"Within CSTO meeting, the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will discuss the current scope of allied cooperation within the organization, ensuring its ongoing activities. It is planned to exchange views on key issues of global and regional agenda, including countering terrorist and extremist threats, the fight against illegal drug and weapons trafficking," statement said.