More than 40 tons of dried fruits, nuts and persimmon from Kyrgyzstan not allowed entering Novosibirsk

21.8 tons of dried fruits and nuts, as well as 20 tons of fresh persimmons from Kyrgyzstan were not allowed to enter Novosibirsk. Rosselkhoznadzor department in Novosibirsk region reported.

According to it, products were transited through Kazakhstan for sale in Krasnoyarsk.

Quarantine control employees found out that the high phytosanitary risk products were transported with invalid certificates.

In accordance with the requirements of international quarantine legislation, import of all quarantineable products to the Russian Federation is prohibited. Goods were returned to the senders in Kyrgyzstan.