What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan
POWER
Parliament of miracles or professional worthlessness championship
POWER
Cholpon Dzhakupova: I am inconvenient deputy, but Parliament did not put pressure on me
ECONOMICS
Fifth wheel of Transport Ministry, or how official may deprive Kyrgyzstan of new roads
SOCIETY
“I\'m flying back to Syria.” SMS of Vadim Arsentiev before trip to Aleppo
SOCIETY
There are drugs, but no control
EEU
Figures and facts: results of Kyrgyzstan\\\\\\\'s accession to EEU
POWER
President of Kyrgyzstan sums up 2016 results 
ECONOMICS
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: all roads lead to China
FINANCES
Head of National Bank about discount rate, dollar and gold bars
SOCIETY
Case of Azimzhan Askarov: causes and consequences
ECONOMICS
Roads.kg. Made by China (photo)
SOCIETY
Extremists of Kyrgyzstan and their habitats
POWER
Parliamentarism.kg: brief history of collective irresponsibility
SECTION NEWS
22/12/16  

Russian State Duma approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on duty-free oil supplies
20/12/16  

Only 7 percent of Russians estimate Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner
20/12/16  

More than 40 tons of dried fruits, nuts and persimmon from Kyrgyzstan not allowed entering Novosibirsk

19/12/16  

CSTO leaders to discuss combating terrorism and extremism in St. Petersburg
16/12/16  

PM: EEU first needs to eliminate internal barriers, and then - expand
16/12/16  

Sooronbay Jeenbekov: Some EEU countries set different from union conditions requirements
16/12/16  

EEC representative satisfied with modernization of veterinary laboratories in Kyrgyzstan
16/12/16  

Kyrgyzstan shows best economic dynamics in EEU
15/12/16  

Nikolay Bordyuzha: Several thousand people from CSTO countries fighting in Syria on side of militants
13/12/16  

CSTO summit to discuss ways of responding to growing activity of NATO
09/12/16  

EEU Customs Code to be adopted on December 26 
08/12/16  

Commonwealth of Independent States turns 25 

Only 7 percent of Russians estimate Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner
20/12/16 09:00, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Anton LYMAR

According to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the  Russian respondents mentioned Belarus (66 percent) and Kazakhstan (55 percent) as the most reliable partners, Kyrgyzstan has only 7 percent, Interfax reported.

The reliable partners of Russia list includes Armenia (16 percent vs. 4 percent in 2014), Uzbekistan (10 vs. 3 percent), Azerbaijan (8 percent). Then goes Tajikistan (6 percent), Georgia and Moldova (5 percent), Turkmenistan (4 percent), Ukraine (2 percent).

The Russians consider Belarus (68 percent) and Kazakhstan (51 percent) as the most stable and successful CIS countries. Kyrgyzstan has only 8 percent.

Armenia (16 percent vs. 9 in 2014), Uzbekistan (14 vs. 3 percent) and Tajikistan (7 vs. 2 percent) demostrate positive dynamics in the ranking.

At least 13 percent of respondents noted the success of Azerbaijan, and 8 percent mentioned Georgia and Turkmenistan, 4 percent - Moldova, 2 percent - Ukraine.

As for ensuring the rights of Russian-speaking population criterion, priority again is given to Belarus (69 percent) and Kazakhstan (38 percent). Kyrgyzstan has only 5 percent.

Noticeably less the respondents mentioned Armenia (13 percent), Ukraine (6 percent), Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan (5 percent). As well as Georgia and Tajikistan (4 percent), Turkmenistan (2 percent).

Rating of trust to the CIS leaders is headed by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (65 percent) and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (54 percent).  Atambayev has only 5 percent.

In the rating of trust by the Russians, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has 11 percent, Serzh Sargsyan - 8 percent. 6 percent of respondents trust the new head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Moldova Igor Dodon - 5 percent.

Least of all Russians trust the leaders of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon (4 percent), President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili (3 percent), and Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (2 percent).

