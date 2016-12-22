Only 7 percent of Russians estimate Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner

According to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the Russian respondents mentioned Belarus (66 percent) and Kazakhstan (55 percent) as the most reliable partners, Kyrgyzstan has only 7 percent, Interfax reported.

The reliable partners of Russia list includes Armenia (16 percent vs. 4 percent in 2014), Uzbekistan (10 vs. 3 percent), Azerbaijan (8 percent). Then goes Tajikistan (6 percent), Georgia and Moldova (5 percent), Turkmenistan (4 percent), Ukraine (2 percent).

The Russians consider Belarus (68 percent) and Kazakhstan (51 percent) as the most stable and successful CIS countries. Kyrgyzstan has only 8 percent.

Armenia (16 percent vs. 9 in 2014), Uzbekistan (14 vs. 3 percent) and Tajikistan (7 vs. 2 percent) demostrate positive dynamics in the ranking.

At least 13 percent of respondents noted the success of Azerbaijan, and 8 percent mentioned Georgia and Turkmenistan, 4 percent - Moldova, 2 percent - Ukraine.

As for ensuring the rights of Russian-speaking population criterion, priority again is given to Belarus (69 percent) and Kazakhstan (38 percent). Kyrgyzstan has only 5 percent.

Noticeably less the respondents mentioned Armenia (13 percent), Ukraine (6 percent), Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan (5 percent). As well as Georgia and Tajikistan (4 percent), Turkmenistan (2 percent).

Rating of trust to the CIS leaders is headed by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (65 percent) and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (54 percent). Atambayev has only 5 percent.

In the rating of trust by the Russians, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has 11 percent, Serzh Sargsyan - 8 percent. 6 percent of respondents trust the new head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Moldova Igor Dodon - 5 percent.

Least of all Russians trust the leaders of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon (4 percent), President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili (3 percent), and Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (2 percent).