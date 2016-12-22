Russian State Duma approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on duty-free oil supplies

Agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the sphere of oil and oil products supplies was today ratified by the State Duma. The Russian media reported.

The agreement was signed in Bishkek on June 6, 2016. The document provides for duty-free supplies of oil and petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan for domestic consumption.

"The competent authorities agree the scope and range of domestic consumption of oil and oil products in Kyrgyzstan for the next calendar year and approve indicative balances on them. The parties agreed for 2017 that supplies will amount to 560,000 tons of gasoline and 390,000 tons of diesel fuel," Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Yuri Sentyurin reported.

Russia will not charge export duties from these volumes in the prohibition of their re-export outside the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. If the amount is exceeded, the fee will be charged in accordance with the applicable law.