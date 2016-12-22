Kyrgyzstan issues oval collectible coins

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issued two new silver collectible coins. Acting Head of Cash Management Department of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Medina Ashiralieva told today at a press conference.

On December 20, the National Bank issues silver and copper-nickel collectible coins "Lightly armed warrior of Kyrgyz khanate" from the series "Age of the Kyrgyz khanate" and a silver collectible coin "Edward Grouse (flower Aigul)" from the series "Red Book of Kyrgyzstan."

"Lightly armed warrior of the Kyrgyz khanate" coin is the fourth in the series "Age of the Kyrgyz khanate", dedicated to the 1170th anniversary of the Great Kyrgyz khanate.

The main plot of the front side of the coin is the image of the lightly armed warrior- archer made by local oxidation technology against a background of stylized images of warriors. There is an inscription with the name of the coin "Lightly armed warrior of the Kyrgyz khanate - Kyrgyz kaganatynyn zhenil kuraldangan zhookeri" around. The lower part of the coin contains its denomination (10 soms).

The reverse side of the coin has the coat of arms of Kyrgyzstan in the center, on the circle - stylized images of warriors- archers. The left part contains the metal sample (Ag 925), the right - the weight (28.28 grams). The upper part of the coin has an inscription "Uluu Kyrgyz kaganaty" and the bottom - year of issue (2016).

Collectable coin "Edward Grouse (flower Aigul)" was issued for the promotion and preservation of rare species of flora, listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan. Its feature - the oval shape.

The main plot of the front side of the coin is a picture of a rare flower Aigul, which is found on the northern slopes of Aigul-Tash mountains in Batken region. Its feature is that the age of the flower can be determined from the number of bright orange buds. Its image is made using pad printing technology. There are mountains on the background.

The upper part of the coin has the inscription with the name "Aygүl gүlү" in the Kyrgyz language and the Latin name of the species - Fritillaria eduardii Regel, and the lower part of the coin- its denomination (10 soms). The left side has the metal sample (Ag 925), the right - the weight (28.28 grams).

The reverse side of the coin contains coat of arms of Kyrgyzstan in the center of a stylized ornamental pattern. The top has the words "Kyrgyzstandyn Kyzyl kitebi" and the bottom - year of issue (2016).

Silver coin "Lightly armed warrior Kyrgyz khanate" of 10 soms will cost 2,800 soms. It is issued with a circulation of 1,000 copies.

The same coin, but copper-nickel of 1 som is cheaper - 150 soms.

Silver oval coin "Aigul" of 10 soms costs 2, 450 soms. Its circulation is 2,000 copies.