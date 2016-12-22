Collectible coins of Kyrgyzstan change shape

National Bank expands variety of collectible coins to please the wishes of numismatists, the acting Head of Cash Management Department NB KR Medina Ashiralieva said today at a press conference.

She said that in 2016 the National Bank issued two collectible coins with unusual shape. The square one was presented in August - to the 2nd World Nomad Games. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued oval silver coin "Aigul" today.

"Coins of unusual shape are popular among collectors and numismatists, so we try to produce them more often. For example, a coin "World Nomad Games" has been sold out in two days. On the eve of the New Year, we issue oval coin "Aigul." It can be a good gift for friends, relatives and acquaintances," Medina Ashiralieva said.