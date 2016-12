Two weeks before the end of the year, the dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan increased by 20 tyiyn. This was the first time since the beginning of December.

Today, the exchange offices of the capital and the commercial banks buy dollars for 69-69.3 soms, and sell - for 69.4-69.46. It is approximately the level of mid-November.

Nominal dollar rate - 69,3226 soms (growth per day - 0.05 percent).

The Russian ruble and Kazakh tenge cost 1.1-1.2 soms and 0,205-0,209.