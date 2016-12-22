| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan IMF: Kyrgyzstan is building up state debt, but can be proud of som
FINANCES



22/12/16 06:41  

Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan grows
20/12/16 08:30  

Dollar rate rises in price before New Year 
20/12/16 08:22  

Collectible coins of Kyrgyzstan change shape
20/12/16 08:20  

Kyrgyzstan issues oval collectible coins
16/12/16 12:03  

Kyrgyzstan to receive other $ 12.9 million from IMF
10/12/16 07:43  

3.4 bln soms debts returned to budget since beginning of 2016
08/12/16 06:00  

National Bank: Portraits on new banknotes not changed
07/12/16 06:35  

EU to help Kyrgyzstan with water supply
07/12/16 06:07  

Dollarization of deposits in Kyrgyzstan has decreases
06/12/16 08:09  

Modified banknotes introduced in Kyrgyzstan (photo)
01/12/16 05:54  

Kyrgyz Accounting Chamber: Financial loss at 10.9 bln soms revealed for 5 years
30/11/16 14:07  

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2017

Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan grows
22/12/16 06:41, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

Growing dollar exchange rate forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to carry out intervention on the foreign exchange market for the first time for month and a half.

Yesterday, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $1.8 million in the calculations on the date of the transaction. However, there was no result. The dollar is still high.

Today, the exchange offices of the capital and the commercial banks buy dollars for 69.3-69.4 soms, sell - for 69.5.

Nominal rate is 69,4086 soms (0.08 percent growth per day). 

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/parliament/169360-news24.html
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

Exchange rate from 21 December
National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic
USD 69.353
EUR 72.0231
RUB 1.1223
KZT 0.2072
UZS 0.0216
Weighted average exchange rate of som on December 21
USD 69.3900


