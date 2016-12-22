Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan grows

|
Growing dollar exchange rate forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to carry out intervention on the foreign exchange market for the first time for month and a half.
Yesterday, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $1.8 million in the calculations on the date of the transaction. However, there was no result. The dollar is still high.
Today, the exchange offices of the capital and the commercial banks buy dollars for 69.3-69.4 soms, sell - for 69.5.
Nominal rate is 69,4086 soms (0.08 percent growth per day).