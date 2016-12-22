Two bodies identified at Tash-Kumyr mine

Bodies of two people, who died under the rubble in the mine in Tash-Kumyr, were identified. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, rescuers found the body of a resident of Raykomol village, Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region, and a resident of Tash-Kumyr town.

Another remaining under the rubble citizen was delivered to Tash-Kumyr town hospital. Rescuers continue to search for the fourth miner.

According to the ministry's press service, 28 rescuers are involved in searches.

Recall, the day before 4 people who illegally mined coal remained under the rubble at about 12.05 as a result of mine collapse nearby Severnaya mine.