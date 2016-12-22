Miner spends under rubble more than 11 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry rescuers pulled from the rubble another miner, who illegally mined coal in Tash-Kumyr. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency.

Report on the mine collapse was received yesterday at 12.05. One man was rescued at 2.10 p.m. The other two died from injuries.

During the day, rescuers were searching for the fourth miner. He was found close to midnight. The man was hospitalized in a state of shock to Tash-Kumyr town hospital.

Four people who illegally mined coal remained under the rubble as a result of the collapse nearby Severnaya mine.