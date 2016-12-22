| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
Kubat Rakhimov: It\'s time to forget pretty EEU pictures, come down to earth and work MFA vs. OSCE. \"Pish\" in protest
22/12/16 11:24  

Explosion at Kolomenskaya metro station in Moscow. Casualties reported (photo, video)
21/12/16 12:08  

Power engineers voice causes of breakdown at Toktogul HPS
21/12/16 11:14  

13 people detained in Turkey over killing of Russian ambassador
21/12/16 09:23  

Toktogul HPS breakdown, one unit stopped
21/12/16 07:51  

6 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in Osh region
21/12/16 07:01  

Explosion at fireworks market in Mexico kills at least 29 (photo)
19/12/16 08:49  

Il-18 plane with military on board crashes in Yakutia
17/12/16 10:09  

5 points earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

 
17/12/16 07:08  

Miner spends under rubble more than 11 hours in Kyrgyzstan
17/12/16 06:20  

Two bodies identified at Tash-Kumyr mine
15/12/16 11:38  

Two children die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Bazar-Korgon district 
11/12/16 14:19  

More than 25 people killed in explosion near building of church in Cairo

5 points earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan  
17/12/16 10:09, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Anara MAMYTOVA

5 points earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan today. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) reports.

The earthquake was registered today at 11.25 a.m local time. Its epicenter was located 13 kilometers west of Jalal-Abad and 263 km south-west of Bishkek.

No injuries or damage were reported. 

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/incidents/170218-news24.html
printable version
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

