5 points earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan  

5 points earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan today. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC) reports.
The earthquake was registered today at 11.25 a.m local time. Its epicenter was located 13 kilometers west of Jalal-Abad and 263 km south-west of Bishkek.
No injuries or damage were reported.