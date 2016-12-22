Il-18 plane with military on board crashes in Yakutia

Eight people were injured in the emergency landing of Il-18 plane of the Central Military District in Yakutia, the data of the victims is not confirmed. TASS reported.

"Eight people were injured during the emergency landing of IL-18 plane in Yakutia. Totally, about 30 soldiers were on board. There are no victims," the source said.

Earlier, a law enforcement source said that the plane, which was carrying 32 passengers and seven crew members, crashed in Bulun region of Yakutia 27 kilometers from Tiksi village.

"IL-18 plane, which took off from Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg, crashed 27 kilometers from Tiksi village," the source said.

Currently, the people are, reportedly, being evacuated.